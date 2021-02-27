Six new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,520, official data showed.

The active cases in the district came down to 65 from 69 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another nine patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 25,364, the fifth highest in the state.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 91 and the mortality rate is 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.38 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 2,147 from 2,184 on Friday while the overall recoveries reached 5,92,556 and the death toll reached 8,724 on Saturday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)