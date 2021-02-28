Left Menu

AP witnessing spurt in COVID-19 cases; gross close to 8.9 lakh

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-02-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 19:19 IST
AP witnessing spurt in COVID-19 cases; gross close to 8.9 lakh

Amaravati, Feb 28 (PTI): It looks much better in relative terms, as compared to the previous months, but Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases for the past few days as the gross climbed to 8,89,916 on Sunday.

Including 117 in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, as many as 615 fresh cases were reported in the state in the last one week, according to government data.

Consequently, the number of active cases rose to 718, after touching a low of 575 six days ago, though it fell from 1,242 on February 1.

The total recoveries increased to 8,82,029 while the toll remained at 7,169.

In February, 2,080 new coronavirus positives and 2,525 recoveries were reported in the state, but only 15 deaths, the lowest toll in many months.

In January, AP added 5,224 Covid-19 positives, 7,139 recoveries and 45 deaths.

Chittoor district alone added 447 fresh cases in February, the highest in the state. More than half of those cases were reported in temple-town Tirupati as the influx of pilgrims increased, health department officials said.

''Most cases being detected are young people who have been going out. They are transmitting the virus to older people,'' a top district official said.

In 24 hours, Chittoor district again topped the state chart with 41 new cases, taking its active caseload to 135.

Guntur district added 17, Krishna 11 and Srikakulam 10 fresh positives in a day. The remaining nine districts reported less than 10 each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spacewalk underway to prepare ISS for upcoming solar array upgrades

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover began their spacewalk at approx. 612 am ET on Sunday to prepare the International Space Station for the upcoming solar array upgrades.The spacewalk which is expected to last about six and a half...

Abdullah wants Congress to be strong to fight 'divisive forces' in country

National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said he wanted the Congress to remain united and strong to fight divisive forces in the country.The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister warned selective killings by terrorists w...

Nordic skiing-Norway, Sweden win gold in thrilling team sprints

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo obliterated the rest of the field on the final climb to claim gold for Norway in the mens team sprint event at the FIS Ski World Championships on Sunday, while Jonna Sundling snared a thrilling womens gold medal for...

Hockey: Indian women lose 0-1 to Germany in 2nd game

The Indian womens hockey team lost 0-1 to Germany in their second tour game, putting a much-improved show from their 0-5 thrashing in the opening match.Amelie Wortmann 24th minute scored the only goal of the game as the Germans held on to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021