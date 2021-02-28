Weekend 'janta curfew' in Latur gets good response: Officials

The weekend 'janta curfew' in Latur in Maharashtra to contain a recent surge in COVID-19 cases received a good response from the public, officials said on Sunday.

Roads in the district wore a deserted look on Saturday and Sunday with shops and other commercial establishments remaining shut as well, they said.

''We had appealed to the people to observe janta curfew voluntarily and the response has been very good,'' an official said.

