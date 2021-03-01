Left Menu

Brazil to deliver 140 mln vaccines by end-May - lower house speaker

Speaking in an interview with TV Record and later confirming on his Twitter account, Lira also said emergency monthly cash transfers to millions of poor Brazilians of 250 reais ($45) will be made through June. The constitutional amendment paving the way for a resumption of these aid payments, however, has not yet been agreed upon, and therefore has not yet been put to a vote in Congress.

Brazil's Health Ministry will deliver 140 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines between now and the end of May, lower house speaker Arthur Lira said on Monday, without giving details on where they will come from. Speaking in an interview with TV Record and later confirming on his Twitter account, Lira also said emergency monthly cash transfers to millions of poor Brazilians of 250 reais ($45) will be made through June.

The constitutional amendment paving the way for a resumption of these aid payments, however, has not yet been agreed upon, and therefore has not yet been put to a vote in Congress. ($1 = 5.60 reais)

