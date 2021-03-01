Left Menu

PM Modi taking COVID vax to build confidence in vaccination drive: Bharat Biotech

Nurse P Niveda, who hails from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotechs COVAXIN to the prime minister.We thank the Honble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi for taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine himself and are deeply appreciative of the gesture.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would go a long way in building confidence in the ongoing nationwide vaccination process against the pandemic, vaccine major Bharat Biotech said on Monday.

The prime minister on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated. Nurse P Niveda, who hails from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the prime minister.

''We thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi for taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine himself and are deeply appreciative of the gesture. This has set a powerful example for all Indians to follow, which will go a long way in reducing vaccine hesitancy and building confidence in immunisation against the ongoing pandemic,'' Bharat Biotech International CMD Krishna Ella said in a statement.

Ella expressed his sincere gratitude to the prime minister for reposing his trust in the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN.

''We urge all fellow citizens to not hesitate from taking part in the COVID-19 immunisation programme so that the country can bring an end to this public health crisis,'' he noted.

The government had announced last week that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

