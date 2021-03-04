Ukraine firm Lekhim will deliver first batch of Sinovac vaccines by March 15

Ukrainian company Lekhim will deliver the first batch of the Chinese-made Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine by March 15, the company said on Thursday.

Ukrainian health minister Maksym Stepanov this week said the shipments of the Sinovac vaccine would likely be delayed, as first reported by Reuters last month.

In December, Ukraine signed a contract to buy around 1.9 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

