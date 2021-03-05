Russia's statistics service reports 33.9% more deaths in Jan 2021 than Jan 2020

Russia's statistics service reports 33.9% more deaths in Jan 2021 than Jan 2020Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:40 IST
Russia's state statistics service on Friday said 219,769 people had died across the country in January, a figure 33.9% higher than in the same month in 2020.
The Rosstat statistics agency said 37,107 of the January 2021 deaths were related to COVID-19.
