10 new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day in Noida, infection tally reaches 25,602

The recovery rate of patients reached 99.33 per cent, the statistics showed.Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 1,647 while the overall recoveries reached 5,93,895 and the death toll reached 8,737 on Sunday, the data showed.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-03-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 22:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in a day that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,602 on Sunday, official data showed.

Fifteen more patients got discharged following treatment during the same period bringing the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district to 79 on Sunday from 84 the previous day, according to data released by UP Health Department. The COVId-19 death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.33 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 1,647 while the overall recoveries reached 5,93,895 and the death toll reached 8,737 on Sunday, the data showed.

