PTI | Kabul | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:02 IST
Afghanistan receives 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The UN children's agency says Afghanistan has received nearly half a million coronavirus vaccine doses via the global COVAX initiative.

War-torn Afghanistan received 468,000 AstraZeneca vaccines on Monday, the first shipment through COVAX, UNICEF said in a statement.

The vaccines were made by the Serum Institute of India, and arrived in the capital of Kabul aboard an Emirates flight, UNICEF said. More vaccines will arrive in the coming weeks and months.

India previously donated 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

