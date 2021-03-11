Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Europe begins rolling review of Eli Lilly's antibodies for COVID-19

This is the latest antibody treatment to earn such a review in the region and follows the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) evaluation of drugs from South Korea's Celltrion and U.S.-based Regeneron. The rolling reviews are aimed at speeding up the approval process by allowing researchers to submit findings in real-time before final trial data is available.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:25 IST
UPDATE 1-Europe begins rolling review of Eli Lilly's antibodies for COVID-19

Europe's drug regulator said on Thursday it had initiated a rolling review of U.S.-based Eli Lilly's antibodies to treat COVID-19, days after saying their combination could be used in patients at high risk of progressing to severe illness.

Lilly's bamlanivimab and etesemivab belong to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibody treatments, which mimic natural antibodies the body generates to fight infection. This is the latest antibody treatment to earn such a review in the region and follows the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) evaluation of drugs from South Korea's Celltrion and U.S.-based Regeneron.

The rolling reviews are aimed at speeding up the approval process by allowing researchers to submit findings in real-time before final trial data is available. Vir Biotechnology and Britain's GSK plan to seek emergency use authorization for their experimental antibody therapy after interim data, the companies said on Thursday.

EMA said it was yet to evaluate the full dataset, adding it was too early to draw any conclusions regarding the benefit-risk balance of Lilly's medicines. It said the decision to start the review was based on preliminary results from two studies, one testing the ability of the antibodies to treat patients when combined and the other when bamlanivimab is used as a standalone.

So far, vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech,, Moderna and AstraZeneca/Oxford have been approved in the region, with the verdict on J&J's single-shot vaccine is expected later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Let's reset ties, EU urges Britain over post-Brexit relations

Britain and the European Union should stop trying to score points in their post-Brexit relationship, the blocs ambassador to London said on Thursday, appealing for a more constructive approach to their increasingly thorny ties.After complet...

Qatar resumes condensate exports to UAE after blockade lifted, data shows

Qatar has resumed exports of condensate to the United Arab Emirates after a three-year blockade was lifted, with a tanker offloading at the port of Dubais Jebel Ali port this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The Abu Dhabi III tanker, char...

Worried about rise in cases in Maharashtra. COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment strategy, vaccination must to fight this pandemic: Govt.

Worried about rise in cases in Maharashtra. COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment strategy, vaccination must to fight this pandemic Govt....

Alia Bhatt confirms being tested negative for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions, on Thursday gave confirmation to her fans regarding being tested negative for Covid-19. The 2 States actor took to her Instagram handle and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021