Slovenia to resume using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

Slovenia to resume using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on FridayReuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 02:29 IST
Slovenia will restart using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Friday after the European Union's drug watchdog said its health benefits outweighed the risks, Health Minister Janez Poklukar said on Thursday.
Slovenia temporarily halted AstraZeneca vaccinations on Monday. Reports of rare brain blood clots had prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend use of the shot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca
- Health
- European Union's
- Slovenia
ALSO READ
Cambodian PM gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, defends Chinese vaccine
Czech Republic declines intermediary's offer for AstraZeneca vaccines
German vaccine authority recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for older people - FAZ newspaper
Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine data encouraging - WHO
Germany to give single AstraZeneca vaccine dose to COVID-19 patients