Slovenia to resume using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 02:29 IST
Slovenia will restart using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Friday after the European Union's drug watchdog said its health benefits outweighed the risks, Health Minister Janez Poklukar said on Thursday.

Slovenia temporarily halted AstraZeneca vaccinations on Monday. Reports of rare brain blood clots had prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend use of the shot.

