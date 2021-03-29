Brazil coronavirus cases top 12.5 million -health ministry

Brazil recorded 1,656 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 44,326 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, taking the total case count above 12.5 million.

Brazil's official death toll now stands at 312,206, according to ministry data.

