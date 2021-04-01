Left Menu

Telangana Health Minister reviews rising COVID-19 cases, vaccination

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:07 IST
With the state witnessing a gradual rise in COVID-19 cases, Telangana Health Minister EatalaRajender on Thursday asked health department officials to once again work in a warlike mode to contain the spread of the virus and ensure that necessary medicines and equipment are available in all hospitals.

Rajender, who held a tele-conference with superintendents of tertiary-care and other hospitals, said work should be done in a warlike mode once again (having done so at the peak of COVID-19 spread last year).

All efforts should be made to save lives, he said.

He told them to ensure that there was no shortage ofdoctors, other medical personnel, beds, PPE kits, N-95 masks, remdesivir injections, liquid oxygen tanks, medicines and others, according to an official release.

He instructed them to hire manpower, whatever is the requirement, on a temporary basis.

In a separate interaction with district health officials, the minister said village-level health personnel played an important role in checking the spread of the virus.

He directed that everybody suffering from fever in villages should be examined, the release said.

He also suggested that all staff should work on all days in view of Central government's directives that vaccines should be given on Sundays as well.

Rajender,who also reviewed the vaccination drive, said shots are being given for all those aged above 45 from Thursday and appealed to the citizens to take the jab without fail.

Telangana has been witnessing a gradual rise in COVID-19 cases since around the second week of March. It recorded 887 new cases on March 31, the highest single day spike so far this year, pushing the tally to over 3.08 lakh, while the death toll rose to 1,701 with four more fatalities.

The state continued to see clusters of positive cases.

In Jagtial district, 78 samples were tested at a government hospital with 33 of them being found positive, official sources said.

