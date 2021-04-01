Left Menu

Nine deaths, 2,600 fresh virus cases in UP

He said the vaccination drive against coronavirus is going on at over 5,000 centres and asked people above 45 years of age to get themselves registered through a dedicated portal.Stressing the importance of the vaccination, he said over 11 lakh people have so far taken its second doses.Prasad said almost half of the new infections are being reported from rural areas.According to a report from Kaushambi, the district courts complex has been closed for three days after two judges and a staff member were found infected with the virus.

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,600 new COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state's infection tally to 6,19,783 and the death toll to 8,820, according to a Health Department bulletin. Meanwhile, the district courts campuses of Lucknow and Kaushambi were closed after some judges and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, the number of active cases in the state has gone up to 11,918, of which 6,722 are in home isolation, 287 in private hospitals and the rest in government facilities. A total of 5,99,045 people have so far recovered from the infection in the state, he said.

Two deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Allahabad and one each from Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Barabanki and Ghazipur on Thursday, the bulletin said.

The maximum 935 cases were reported from Lucknow followed by 242 from Allahabad, 198 from Varanasi and 103 from Kanpur Nagar, the bulletin said. So far, over 3.49 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including over 1.24 lakh on Wednesday, Prasad said. He said the vaccination drive against coronavirus is going on at over 5,000 centres and asked people above 45 years of age to get themselves registered through a dedicated portal.

Stressing the importance of the vaccination, he said over 11 lakh people have so far taken its second doses.

Prasad said almost half of the new infections are being reported from rural areas.

According to a report from Kaushambi, the district courts complex has been closed for three days after two judges and a staff member were found infected with the virus. In Lucknow, the district courts campus has been closed for two days after at least four judges and 13 employees tested positive for the virus.

