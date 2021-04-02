Left Menu

Nine deaths, 2,600 fresh virus cases in UP

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,600 new COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities on Thursday, pushing the states infection tally to 6,19,783 and the death toll to 8,820, according to a Health Department bulletin.Meanwhile, the district courts campuses of Lucknow and Kaushambi were closed after some judges and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-04-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 02-04-2021 00:21 IST
Nine deaths, 2,600 fresh virus cases in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,600 new COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state's infection tally to 6,19,783 and the death toll to 8,820, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Meanwhile, the district courts campuses of Lucknow and Kaushambi were closed after some judges and staff members tested positive for coronavirus. The government has also issued guidelines for the operation of higher educational institutes, including universities. According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, the number of active cases in the state has gone up to 11,918, of which 6,722 are in home isolation, 287 in private hospitals and the rest in government facilities.

A total of 5,99,045 people have so far recovered from the infection in the state, he said. Two deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Allahabad and one each from Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Barabanki and Ghazipur on Thursday, the bulletin said. The maximum 935 cases were reported from Lucknow followed by 242 from Allahabad, 198 from Varanasi and 103 from Kanpur Nagar, the bulletin said.

So far, over 3.49 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including over 1.24 lakh on Wednesday, Prasad said.

He said the vaccination drive against coronavirus is going on at over 5,000 centres and asked people above 45 years of age to get themselves registered through a dedicated portal.

Stressing the importance of the vaccination, he said over 11 lakh people have so far taken its second doses.

Prasad said almost half of the new infections are being reported from rural areas.

According to a report from Kaushambi, the district courts complex has been closed for three days after two judges and a staff member were found infected with the virus.

In Lucknow, the district courts campus has been closed for two days after at least four judges and 13 employees tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the government issued guidelines for the operation of universities, colleges and other institutes of higher education amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Monika S Garg, said decisions with regard to running universities, colleges and institutes of higher education in April will be taken on the recommendation of the vice-chancellors by district magistrates, keeping the local situation in mind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

New source types added to Google Docs citation tool

Nine EU advisers threaten walkout over sustainable finance row

10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US approves 2 more coronavirus home tests

US health officials have authorised two more over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that can be used at home to get quick results. The Food and Drug Administration decision this week is expected to vastly expand the availability of cheap home test...

Vaccine equity: ‘Race is on’ to inoculate health workers and those most at risk globally

Although COVAX has already delivered 35 million doses to more than 78 countries, World Health Organization WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said there was still a serious challenge on vaccine equity and availability. Were...

Assam minister threatens to 'vanish' scribe; Cong seeks cancellation of his candidature

An Assam minister allegedly threatened to vanish two journalists of separate news channels for reporting a controversial poll speech of his wife, prompting the Congress to demand that his candidature for the assembly election be cancelled.A...

At Chauvin trial, Floyd girlfriend tells of their struggle with addiction

George Floyds girlfriend smiled through tears as she told a jury on Thursday how they first met when he offered to pray with her, less than three years before his deadly arrest, and described how they both struggled with opioid addiction. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021