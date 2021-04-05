Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh reports 3,999 new COVID cases, 13 deaths

The death toll has reached 8,894 since March last year, he said.So far, 6,02,319 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, he said.A medical department bulletin said the highest number of fresh cases have been reported from the state capital Lucknow 1,133, where five deaths have also been reported since Sunday.Allahabad reported 479 fresh cases, Varanasi 337, Kanpur Nagar 208 and Gorakhpur 102 among others, the bulletin said.Two deaths each have been reported from Allahabad, Varanasi and one each from Kanpur Nagar, Gauram Budhnagar, Pratapgarh and Sultanpur.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:07 IST
Uttar Pradesh reports 3,999 new COVID cases, 13 deaths

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 3,999 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,34,033 on Monday, while 13 fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,894.

The number of active cases has gone up to 22,820 of which 12,338 are in home isolation and 512 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, and the remaining are using various government facilities, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said. The death toll has reached 8,894 since March last year, he said.

So far, 6,02,319 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, he said.

A medical department bulletin said the highest number of fresh cases have been reported from the state capital Lucknow 1,133, where five deaths have also been reported since Sunday.

Allahabad reported 479 fresh cases, Varanasi 337, Kanpur Nagar 208 and Gorakhpur 102 among others, the bulletin said.

Two deaths each have been reported from Allahabad, Varanasi and one each from Kanpur Nagar, Gauram Budhnagar, Pratapgarh and Sultanpur. On Sunday, a total of over 1.61 tests were carried out, taking the total tests done in the state to over 3.55 crore.

Prasad said that COVID-19 vaccination drive is going on in all the districts of the state and so far a total of 67,61,377 doses have been administered, including 56,83,326 first dose and 10,78,051 second dose.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on Monday administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow, Prasad said, adding that he has appealed to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated for their safety. Appealing to people to strictly take all necessary precautions, especially in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Prasad said it was very important to remain alert at this point and take measures for boosting immune system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Natured order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday.Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spec...

Minneapolis police chief testifies Chauvin violated policy in George Floyd arrest

Derek Chauvin violated Minneapolis Police Department rules and its ethics code on respecting the sanctity of life during the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May, the citys police chief testified at the former officers murder trial on Mon...

New Zealand could open border with Australia from end of week -1NEWS

New Zealand could open its borders to Australian travellers as soon as the end of the week, New Zealand broadcaster 1NEWS reported on Tuesday without saying where it obtained the information. The report comes as New Zealand Prime Minister J...

Colombia to allow private imports of COVID-19 vaccine, but shots must be free

Colombia will allow the private importation of COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry said on Monday, but the shots must be free for those being inoculated. The Andean country plans to immunize about 70 of its 35 million people this year un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021