'Travesty' that some nations unable to start vaccinations - WHO

'Travesty' that some nations unable to start vaccinations - WHOReuters | Geneva | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:08 IST
It is a travesty that some countries still have not had enough access to vaccines to begin inoculating health workers and the most vulnerable people against COVID-19, the head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.
"Scaling up production and equitable distribution remains the major barrier to ending the acute stage of the COVID-19 pandemic," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.
"It's a travesty that in some countries health workers and those at-risk groups remain completely unvaccinated."
