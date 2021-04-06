Left Menu

Gatherings during marriages, funerals restricted in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:31 IST
With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to restrict gatherings at marriage ceremonies to 50 people indoors and with a maximum of 200 for outdoors, an official spokesperson said.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to review the COVID-19 situation here on Tuesday.

Besides, only 50 persons will be allowed to attend the funeral.

Meanwhile, the hill state recorded five deaths and 428 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the fatalities to 1,068 and the total number of cases to 66,237, the data issued by the state health department said.

The state has currently 3,740 active cases, it added.

The government also decided to postpone the Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra, which was scheduled to begin on April 15 on the occasion of Himachal Diwas, as a part of celebrations of the golden jubilee of the statehood of HP.

Thakur directed the Health department to take effective steps for enhancing the bed capacity in the government hospitals so that if the cases rise, the infected people could be provided with better treatment facilities.

Health Minister Rajiv Saizal emphasised that district-level action plans would be implemented strictly to check the spread of the virus.

