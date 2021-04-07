Left Menu

Karnataka: COVID-19 cases surge in 5 districts apart from Bengaluru urban

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in five other districts apart from Bengaluru urban, informed Karnataka Heath Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

ANI | Mysuru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-04-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 10:41 IST
Karnataka Heath Minister Dr K Sudhakar speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in five other districts apart from Bengaluru urban, informed Karnataka Heath Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, the health minister said, "The cases are going up in five other districts apart from Bengaluru urban. We have taken note of it. We are in constant engagement and consultation with the district administrations. More vaccine doses have sent. We have asked them to do more tests and also to track and trace primary contacts within 24 hours. Some more strict guidelines needed to be issued in Mysuru."

The districts apart from Bengaluru urban where there is a spike in COVID-19 infections include Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Bidar. Asked about universities and schools, Sudhakar said, "Except for health sciences, we have suspended all classes be it government or private universities and schools. However, the board examinations will be continued to be held offline."

The health minister also informed that 20 per cent of total beds in private hospitals have been reserved for COVID cases. According to the state health department, Karnataka recorded 6150 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The active number of cases stands at 45,107. Meanwhile, the state logged 39 COVID deaths on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

