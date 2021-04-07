Left Menu

Guj sees highest one-day spike of 3,575 COVID-19 cases; 22 die

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:50 IST
Guj sees highest one-day spike of 3,575 COVID-19 cases; 22 die
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat on Wednesday reported the highest number of 3,575 new coronavirus positive cases in a day and 22 fatalities, the state health department said.

The tally of the cases now stands at 3,28,453 and the toll at 4,620. Gujarat is now left with 18,684 active cases.

This is the third consecutive day when over 3,000 fresh infections were reported in Gujarat.

At the same time, 2,217 people were discharged during the past 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries in Gujarat to 3,05,149, the department said in a release.

Gujarat's case recovery rate has fallen to 92.90 per cent.

At 804, Ahmedabad city registered the highest number of new infections in the state in the last 24 hours, followed by 621 cases in Surat city, 395 in Rajkot city, 351 in Vadodara city, 198 in Surat district, 111 in Patan district and 106 in Vadodara district.

The fresh deaths were reported from Surat city (8), Ahmedabad (6), and Surat district (2). One death each was reported from Banaskantha, Bhavnagar, Mahisagar, Mehsana, Panchmahal and Vadodara districts.

A total of 71.86 lakh people in Gujarat have been administered the first dose of anti-COVID 19 vaccine till date while the number of people who received the second dose stands at 8.74 lakh, the department said.

In neighbouring UT of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 24 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said, adding an equal number of patients were discharged after recovery.

Of the total 3,783 cases recorded in the UT, two patients had died, 3,591 recovered while 190 cases are still active, said a release issued by the UT administration.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,28,453, new cases 3,575, deaths 4,620, discharged 3,05,149, active cases 18,684 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...

Britain will have enough electricity over summer - National Grid

Britain should have enough electricity to meet demand over the summer months, the countrys National Grid Electricity System Operator ESO said on Thursday, even though peak demand could be slightly higher than last year.Electricity demand is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021