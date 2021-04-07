Guj sees highest one-day spike of 3,575 COVID-19 cases; 22 die

Gujarat on Wednesday reported the highest number of 3,575 new coronavirus positive cases in a day and 22 fatalities, the state health department said.

The tally of the cases now stands at 3,28,453 and the toll at 4,620. Gujarat is now left with 18,684 active cases.

This is the third consecutive day when over 3,000 fresh infections were reported in Gujarat.

At the same time, 2,217 people were discharged during the past 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries in Gujarat to 3,05,149, the department said in a release.

Gujarat's case recovery rate has fallen to 92.90 per cent.

At 804, Ahmedabad city registered the highest number of new infections in the state in the last 24 hours, followed by 621 cases in Surat city, 395 in Rajkot city, 351 in Vadodara city, 198 in Surat district, 111 in Patan district and 106 in Vadodara district.

The fresh deaths were reported from Surat city (8), Ahmedabad (6), and Surat district (2). One death each was reported from Banaskantha, Bhavnagar, Mahisagar, Mehsana, Panchmahal and Vadodara districts.

A total of 71.86 lakh people in Gujarat have been administered the first dose of anti-COVID 19 vaccine till date while the number of people who received the second dose stands at 8.74 lakh, the department said.

In neighbouring UT of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 24 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said, adding an equal number of patients were discharged after recovery.

Of the total 3,783 cases recorded in the UT, two patients had died, 3,591 recovered while 190 cases are still active, said a release issued by the UT administration.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,28,453, new cases 3,575, deaths 4,620, discharged 3,05,149, active cases 18,684 and people tested so far - figures not released.

