Left Menu

Rajasthan govt trying to prevent spread of COVID-19 in villages: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 01:05 IST
Rajasthan govt trying to prevent spread of COVID-19 in villages: Gehlot
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said though villages in the state have so far remained ''safe'' from the coronavirus pandemic, lessons should be learnt from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh where the infection is spreading rapidly in rural areas.

He said his government was trying to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in villages.

Gehlot, after attending the chief ministers' virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 situation, also appealed to people to visit hospitals as soon as they notice any symptoms of COVID-19 to prevent fatalities.

He said during the meeting with PM Modi, his Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh counterparts Uddhav Thackeray and Bhupesh Baghel, respectively, mentioned that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the villages situated on the borders of the two states.

''Earlier, coronavirus was considered to be limited to cities only, but now it is showing a serious impact in rural areas as well. The villages in Rajasthan are safe but we should learn a lesson from the situation prevailing there (Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh),'' he added.

Gehlot said his government's endeavour is to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the state's villages.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister highlighted the importance of timely treatment in preventing deaths due to COVID-19.

''Despite showing symptoms, infected people across the country, including Rajasthan, come to hospital late due to which the number of deaths increases. I appeal to the common people to go to the hospital immediately and get treatment as soon they notice the symptoms,'' Gehlot said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 3,50,317 on Thursday as 3,526 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll climbed to 2,886 with 20 more fatalities, according to an official report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

A panel of Indian experts is investigating if there are any domestic cases of blood clotting, even mild ones, as a side effect of the two COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country, financial daily Mint reported on Friday.India is ...

New setting allows you to block all third-party API access to Google Workspace data

Google has introduced a new setting that allows users to block all third-party API access to Workspace data, adding another layer of protection over the Workspace and end-user data.With the new setting on, requests by all third-party apps a...

China March PPI rises to highest since 2018, CPI returns to inflation

Chinas factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, official data showed on Friday, as growth in the worlds second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. Chinas producer price index PPI rose 4.4 in ...

St Vincent warns of volcano eruption risk, orders evacuations

Residents of northern areas on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent have been ordered to evacuate homes due to a significant increase in the risk of an eruption at the La Soufriere volcano, the government said on Thursday. Ralph Gonsalves, P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021