China reports 21 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier

China reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on April 8, down from 24 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said eight of the new cases were local infections, all of which were reported in southwestern Yunnan province.

Ruili, a city in Yunnan on the border with Myanmar, is dealing with a new cluster of infections and rolled out various measures including home quarantine and vaccination drives to contain the disease. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 12 from six a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,386, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)