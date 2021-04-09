UK 'depends practically entirely' on Europe for COVID-19 vaccines -EU's Breton

UK 'depends practically entirely' on Europe for COVID-19 vaccines -EU's BretonReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 12:13 IST
Britain "depends practically entirely" on the European Union for its COVID-19 vaccines, European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton - who heads the EU executive's vaccine task force - told France Info on Friday.
The EU and Britain have been engaged in political disputes over deliveries and rollouts of COVID vaccines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
