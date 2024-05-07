Delhi HC expresses concern over delay in book distribution in schools

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday questioned the city authorities over the delay in the distribution of books to students in government schools, and observed that the the academic year's first session has virtually gone by without books.

The court asked the authorities the reason for the delay in undertaking the exercise when it was the government that was spending money on the publication and distribution of books.

''Why is this happening? When you are spending the money, you are distributing the books, why should you distribute it late? Why can't it be done on time? What was the mistake this year that they were not distributed books on time,'' the bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora asked.

''The government is spending money on distribution, publication. What's the use of incurring the expenditure and yet we are not able to make use of it,'' it said.

Even as the court was told that there was a change in the syllabus of certain classes that led to the delay, the court remarked that ''in private schools, teaching must be going on''.

''The first session is virtually over, from April 1 to May 10. Students have virtually gone without books according to your own admission'' the bench said. The court was hearing a public interest litigation on the issue.

A Delhi government official present in the hearing assured the court that studies were going on in classrooms in spite of the delay in the distribution of new books as old books have been supplied to the schools.

He also said that funds have been sent to the planning wing of the department concerned for further disbursement to students of Classes 9 to 12 to purchase books.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the petitioner NGO Social Jurist, said several students from Classes 1 to 12 were yet to receive the books or the funds to purchase the books and uniform.

The official said that the distribution process was going on for all classes, adding that for Classes 6 to 8, there was a change in the syllabus and therefore, printing was underway.

Concerning the issue of making functional the six newly constructed school buildings having 358 classrooms at Mukundpur, Bakhtawarpur, Lancer Road, Rani Bagh, Rohini and MS Punjab Khore, the Delhi government counsel stated that two buildings have already been put to use and the process of shifting was going on for a third building.

He said all work would be completed by August 1 for two more buildings and the last would be completed by October 1.

''The statement/undertaking given by the standing counsel is accepted by the court and the Director, Education, GNCTD, is held bound by the same,'' the court stated.

Observing that the infrastructure should be augmented, the court also asked authorities to use the now-vacated buildings as well by rebuilding new schools there.

The Delhi government, in a status report filed in court, also assured that it would make necessary arrangements for the procurement and supply of dual desks in schools.

''The responding department has been upgrading and maintaining the basic amenities in its schools and will continue to make efforts to control the SCR (student classroom ratio) despite the various challenges on account of space crunch and high population density,'' it said.

