Left Menu

Finland aims to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions, PM says

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 09-04-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 12:22 IST
Finland aims to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions, PM says

The Finnish government plans to gradually ease the country's COVID-19 restrictions towards the summer, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference on Friday.

She added however, that the spread of the virus is still severe and said the restrictions should not be lifted prematurely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling falls, set for biggest weekly loss since 2020

Sterling fell on Friday, touching a two-month low against the dollar in early London trading, and was set for its biggest weekly drop so far this year, hit by concerns about vaccinations and profit-taking after a strong first quarter.The po...

Germany needs nationwide measures to break COVID wave - health minister

German needs to implement nationwide measures to break the current wave of coronavirus infections as quickly as possible, its health minister said on Friday. We need a lockdown, Jens Spahn told journalists in a news conference, adding that ...

PM campaigns in Bengal on polling days, yet there is no ruling that he has violated election conduct code: Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purba Bardhaman.

PM campaigns in Bengal on polling days, yet there is no ruling that he has violated election conduct code Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purba Bardhaman....

We need to flatten COVID-19 third wave - German health official

Germanys top public health official said on Friday that it would not be possible to halt a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic that is causing a worrying increase in patients landing in hospital intensive care units.We cannot prevent thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021