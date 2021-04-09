Finland aims to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions, PM says

Finland aims to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions, PM saysReuters | Helsinki | Updated: 09-04-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 12:22 IST
The Finnish government plans to gradually ease the country's COVID-19 restrictions towards the summer, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference on Friday.
She added however, that the spread of the virus is still severe and said the restrictions should not be lifted prematurely.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finnish
- Sanna Marin