Russia says Sputnik shot less effective against South Africa variant - Ifax

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus shot is less effective against the South African variant but still does better than other vaccines, the lead scientist behind it was cited as saying on Friday.

"With regards to the 'South African' strain, the effictiveness of the antibodies produced by Sputnik V, like all other vaccines, against it declines," Alexander Gintsburg said, according to the Interfax news agency.

