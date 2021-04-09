Left Menu

Ten states show steep rise in COVID-19 daily cases

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.29 percent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said. Indias daily cases continue to rise, the ministry underlined. A total of 1,31,968 new cases were registered a day, the highest single-day rise recorded so far in the country. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,286.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 14:05 IST
Ten states show steep rise in COVID-19 daily cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.29 percent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said.

India's daily cases continue to rise, the ministry underlined.

A total of 1,31,968 new cases were registered a day, the highest single-day rise recorded so far in the country.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,286. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,652 while Uttar Pradesh reported 8,474 new cases.

India's total active caseload has increased to 9,79,608 and now comprises 7.50 percent of the country's total infections. A net incline of 69,289 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala cumulatively account for 73.24 percent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 53.84 percent of the total active caseload of the country.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,19,13,292 with 61,899 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Besides, 780 deaths were reported in a day.

Ten states account for 92.82 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (376). Chhattisgarh follows with 94 daily deaths, the ministry said.

Twelve states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Odisha, Puducherry, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9.43 crore, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 9,43,34,262 vaccine doses have been administered through 14,28,500 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 89,74,511 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 54,49,151 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 98,10,164 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 45,43,954 FLWs (2nd dose).

Besides, 3,75,68,033 and 13,61,367 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have received the 1st and 2nd dose, while 2,61,03,814 and 5,23,268 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have been administered the 1st and 2nd dose respectively.

Eight states account for 60 percent of the total doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

Over 36 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As of day-83 of the vaccination drive (8th April), 36,91,511 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 32,85,004 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 49,416 sessions for 1st dose and 4,06,507 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

''In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 37,94,328 doses administered per day,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

RCB elect to bowl against MI in IPL opener

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on Friday.For RCB, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian and young Indian Rajat Patidar are fresh faces in the p...

COVID IMPACT: SAI announces three-week "summer vacation" at national centres of excellence

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Friday announced a three-week summer vacation at its National Centres of Excellence owing to the relentless spike in COVID-19 cases but said that the Olympic-bound will continue to train at their ongoing...

WHO expects to review Chinese vaccines on April 26 - official

Chinas COVID-19 vaccines, made by Sinopharm and Sinovac, are in final stages of review for emergency use listing by the World Health Organization WHO which expects to decide on at least one at an April 26 meeting, its regulation director Ro...

Man in HC seeks prohibiting media from publicising his matrimonial row

A man, whose wife alleged that he said triple talaq to her, urged the Delhi High Court on Friday to pass directions prohibiting further publication in the media about his matrimonial row, claiming that it has affected his reputation. The pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021