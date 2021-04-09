Ten states show steep rise in COVID-19 daily cases

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.29 percent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said.

India's daily cases continue to rise, the ministry underlined.

A total of 1,31,968 new cases were registered a day, the highest single-day rise recorded so far in the country.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,286. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,652 while Uttar Pradesh reported 8,474 new cases.

India's total active caseload has increased to 9,79,608 and now comprises 7.50 percent of the country's total infections. A net incline of 69,289 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala cumulatively account for 73.24 percent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 53.84 percent of the total active caseload of the country.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,19,13,292 with 61,899 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Besides, 780 deaths were reported in a day.

Ten states account for 92.82 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (376). Chhattisgarh follows with 94 daily deaths, the ministry said.

Twelve states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Odisha, Puducherry, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9.43 crore, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 9,43,34,262 vaccine doses have been administered through 14,28,500 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 89,74,511 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 54,49,151 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 98,10,164 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 45,43,954 FLWs (2nd dose).

Besides, 3,75,68,033 and 13,61,367 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have received the 1st and 2nd dose, while 2,61,03,814 and 5,23,268 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have been administered the 1st and 2nd dose respectively.

Eight states account for 60 percent of the total doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

Over 36 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As of day-83 of the vaccination drive (8th April), 36,91,511 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 32,85,004 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 49,416 sessions for 1st dose and 4,06,507 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

''In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 37,94,328 doses administered per day,'' the ministry said.

