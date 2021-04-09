Left Menu

J&J says in talks with Indian govt for trial of single-dose vaccine

The U.S. drugs and healthcare giant's vaccine is currently approved for use in the United States, the European Union, and other nations including Thailand and South Africa. The news comes as some parts of India face a shortage of vaccine supplies just as the country of 1.3 billion battles the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 14:29 IST
J&J says in talks with Indian govt for trial of single-dose vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Johnson & Johnson is in talks with India's government to begin a clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country, the company said on Friday. The U.S. drugs and healthcare giant's vaccine is currently approved for use in the United States, the European Union, and other nations including Thailand and South Africa.

The news comes as some parts of India face a shortage of vaccine supplies just as the country of 1.3 billion battles the second wave of COVID-19 infections. India's government, however, has said there is no shortage of shots. The Indian Express newspaper reported earlier on Friday that J&J had sent a letter to India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) saying it would "very shortly apply for permission to conduct clinical bridging trials in India". (https://bityl.co/6Jif)

The CDSCO did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. "We are in discussions with the (government) to start a bridging clinical study of our Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India, subject to local regulatory approvals," a local J&J representative said via email.

A bridging study tests the safety and immunogenicity of a vaccine, and India has indicated that any vaccine maker must conduct such a trial for a shot to be considered for its immunization program. Separately, J&J has a deal with Indian firm Biological E Ltd to contract-manufacture its vaccine.

India currently has two approved vaccines in use, one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and the other, a shot from local player Bharat Biotech. There are other vaccine candidates in trials in India including Russia's Sputnik-V and a shot developed by Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

COVID-19 infections in India rose by a record number for a third straight day on Friday, increasing by more than 130,000, while daily deaths hit their highest in five months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

RCB elect to bowl against MI in IPL opener

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on Friday.For RCB, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian and young Indian Rajat Patidar are fresh faces in the p...

COVID IMPACT: SAI announces three-week "summer vacation" at national centres of excellence

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Friday announced a three-week summer vacation at its National Centres of Excellence owing to the relentless spike in COVID-19 cases but said that the Olympic-bound will continue to train at their ongoing...

WHO expects to review Chinese vaccines on April 26 - official

Chinas COVID-19 vaccines, made by Sinopharm and Sinovac, are in final stages of review for emergency use listing by the World Health Organization WHO which expects to decide on at least one at an April 26 meeting, its regulation director Ro...

Man in HC seeks prohibiting media from publicising his matrimonial row

A man, whose wife alleged that he said triple talaq to her, urged the Delhi High Court on Friday to pass directions prohibiting further publication in the media about his matrimonial row, claiming that it has affected his reputation. The pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021