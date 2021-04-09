Left Menu

Japan places Tokyo under COVID-19 state of 'quasi-emergency'

"We ask that people refrain from unnecessary travel between prefectures as much as possible," Suga said in televised remarks. In a meeting with experts, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura proposed a month of targeted restrictions in Tokyo, like reduced business hours for bars and restaurants, along with 24 days of curbs for Kyoto and Okinawa, starting on April 12.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:34 IST
Japan places Tokyo under COVID-19 state of 'quasi-emergency'
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan placed Tokyo under a new, month-long state of "quasi-emergency" on Friday to combat surging COVID-19 infections, less than a month after the capital and host of the Summer Olympics lifted a broader state of emergency.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the restrictions were needed to prevent regional outbreaks from turning into a nationwide wave. "We ask that people refrain from unnecessary travel between prefectures as much as possible," Suga said in televised remarks.

In a meeting with experts, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura proposed a month of targeted restrictions in Tokyo, like reduced business hours for bars and restaurants, along with 24 days of curbs for Kyoto and Okinawa, starting on April 12. That would take the period of restrictions through Japan's annual "Golden Week" holiday season from April 29 to May 5.

Japan's total COVID-19 cases crossed 500,000 on Friday, according to domestic media tallies. There have been 9,331 deaths, according to the health ministry, low compared to most major economies, but concerns about a new wave of infections are rising, particularly with the hosting of the postponed 2020 Summer Olympic Games coming up fast. On Monday, Japan placed the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo, along with Miyagi in the northeast, under targeted lockdown measures. Osaka, home to about 8.8 million people, has been hit especially hard, reporting a record 905 cases on Thursday.

Tokyo reported 537 new cases on Friday, while Osaka had 883 new infections. "The mutant strain is spreading rapidly, and we are extremely concerned," said Nishimura, who also heads the country's coronavirus response, speaking at the start of the meeting with experts.

The new measures are based on a revised infection control law and can be applied to a narrower area than the state of emergency that Suga declared for most of the country in early January. The controls allow regional governments to order businesses like bars and restaurants to shorten operating hours and to impose fines of 200,000 yen ($1,820) or publish the names of those that do not comply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt

Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3000-year-old lost city, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass said Thursday that an Egyptian mission had discovered the mortuary cit...

DoT's show-cause notice to VIL over non-payment of licence fee in 7 circles for Q4 FY21

The telecom department has issued a show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea Ltd VIL over non-payment of licence fee for the fourth quarter of FY2020-21, with regard to some circles, sources said.The show-cause notice dated April 7, 2021 states t...

India raises concern after US vessel passes through its EEZ

India on Friday raised concern to the United States after USS John Paul passed through the countrys Exclusive Economic Zone EEZ without consent. The Ministry of External Affairs MEA said in a statement that the Central governments stated po...

RCB elect to bowl against MI in IPL opener

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on Friday.For RCB, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian and young Indian Rajat Patidar are fresh faces in the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021