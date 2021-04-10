Panama approves use of China's Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19

Panama approves use of China's Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19Reuters | Panama City | Updated: 10-04-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 00:47 IST
Panama has approved the emergency use of China's Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday.
The ministry said the authorization would help the Central American country secure the vaccines needed to inoculate its population against the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
