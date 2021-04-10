Left Menu

MP's active COVID-19 case count may reach 1 lakh by April end: Chouhan

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-04-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 15:09 IST
MP's active COVID-19 case count may reach 1 lakh by April end: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state might reach one lakh by the end of this month given the spike in infection count.

He made the statement while speaking to reporters here.

''The way there is a spike in coronavirus infection cases, the number of active cases in Madhya Pradesh may reach one lakh by the end of this month. We will try to stop this in the middle as we have started adopting some measures, including lockdown,'' he said.

Till Friday night, the number of active cases in Madhya Pradesh was 30,486, while its caseload reached 3,27,220.

The state government has decided to open COVID Care Centres in all the districts due to the rise in cases, Chouhan said, adding that in Bhopal and Indore, a team under Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajesh Rajora is looking for buildings, where such facilities could be set up.

The supply of oxygen for medical purposes has been maintained in the state, he added.

''Till three days back, 60 metric tonnes of oxygen was supplied everyday. On Friday, 180 MT of oxygen was supplied in the state. We mainly get the supply of oxygen from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and a small amount from Maharashtra. We have also started getting it from Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) steel plant,'' Chouhan said.

Oxygen should be used judiciously and as per requirement, the chief minister added.

Recently, several cities in the state had reported shortage of remdesivir injection that is used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Talking about that, Chouhan said, ''We have got 2,000 injections (remdesivir) day before yesterday. The state government has decided to purchase one lakh injections and it has started getting them.'' According to Chouhan, the state government is also making arrangements for the ventilators.

''We will soon get 350 ventilators from the Centre,'' he said.

Chouhan appealed to the people to stay at home and avoid venturing out unnecessarily to help curb the spread of the virus.

''We should adopt appropriate behaviour to protect ourselves from the pandemic...People should help by keeping themselves protected,'' he said.

The CM said he is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Saturday with the district crisis management committees to discuss the pandemic situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata questions central forces' version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen.

Mamata questions central forces version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen....

Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Apr 10 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 PM.MDS2 KA-TRANSPORT-STRIKE Union leader detained as RTC employees strike enters 4th day BelagaviKTK Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who is leading the ongoing Karnataka state owned t...

No holding back exams or academic activity: K'taka Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Apr 10 PTI Karnataka government on Saturday made it clear that it would not hold back any examination or stop academic activities due to COVID-19.The examinations at university-level, including degree, post-graduation, engineerin...

Milk startup Puresh Daily raises Rs 1.2 crore in seed round

Food-tech startup Puresh Daily has raised Rs 1.2 crore in its seed round from Dhianu Das of Alfa Ventures and Agility Venture Partners. The Ranchi-based startup offers subscription for milk produce from eight franchise farms to 1,200 subscr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021