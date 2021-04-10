Left Menu

Kejriwal visits LNJP Hospital, reviews COVID-19 preps amid fourth wave

It is imperative that they gain their momentum again and begin to function in the same efficient manner that they did, which helped contain the spread of the virus, the chief minister said. The Delhi government and hospitals of Delhi are working in earnest to revert to their November level of preparation that helped contain the virus, he said.

Amid escalating cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday visited the LNJP Hospital and said the administration and hospitals are working to contain the ''fourth wave'' of the pandemic in the city.

Delhi recorded 8,521 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest single-day surge since November 11 last year, while 39 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,196.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11 in 2020, while on November 19, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count to date.

''Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital on Saturday, to review its preparation in the face of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has hit Delhi. He took stock of the situation and the facilities provided to the patients in the hospital,'' the chief minister's office said in a statement.

At present, 1500 beds out of 2000 are reserved for COVID-19 patients, and the number might be increased according to requirements in the future, Kejriwal said.

''The last few days have seen a rise in the number of corona cases in the entire country, including Delhi. We need to simultaneously spearhead an aggressive vaccination campaign and also put in place measures that can effectively contain the spread of the virus along with making the hospital management equally effective,'' he said.

This is the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Delhi. The last wave was in November after which the new cases had become so few in Delhi that ''health system and agencies began to lax'', he was quoted as saying in the statement. It is imperative that they gain their momentum again and begin to function in the same efficient manner that they did, which helped contain the spread of the virus, the chief minister said. ''The Delhi government and hospitals of Delhi are working in earnest to revert to their November level of preparation that helped contain the virus,'' he said.

