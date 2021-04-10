Rajasthan Governor praises homeopathic drug therapy on World Homeopathy Day

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said affordable and accessible medical services with no side effects is the greatest need during the present times with homeopathy emerging as an important method of treatment.

Governor Mishra was addressing the inaugural programme of the Post Graduate Institute of Homeopathy Bhawan of Homeopathy University in Jaipur virtually on the occasion of World Homeopathy Day.

He said homeopathy is a completely logical and subjective drug therapy system.

The Governor said the importance of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) has been recognised by everyone in enhancing immunity and building disease immunity in the difficult situation of coronavirus pandemic.

He said the central government has included AYUSH services at all levels of the country's health security system after seeing the results of the use of these medical practices.

The Governor said that by conducting awareness campaigns related to homeopathic medicines in rural areas, there is a need to convey the correct information of this inexpensive and scientific medical system to the common man.

Transport and Soldier Welfare Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said alternative medical practices have an important role in making people of the state healthy. The state government is constantly working for the development of homeopathy.

MP Manoj Rajoria said homeopathy has made its own unique identity in the world in a short time due to the treatment being provided at low cost.

