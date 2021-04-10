Left Menu

MBBS students to be engaged for fight against COVID in Delhi: Order

The situation demands for all hands on deck, and we hope to fight this surge soon, the order issued by the health department said.Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also tweeted a copy of the order.The city government on Saturday issued multiple orders to combat the ongoing spike in cases.In another decision, the government issued an order regarding oxygen concentrator facility for patients who have been discharged and need post-COVID care.During the surge in COVID-19 cases, swiftness of the process is a must.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:53 IST
Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, authorities on Saturday issued an order whereby Delhi government hospitals have been directed to engage fourth and fifth year MBBS students to meet the increased demand for manpower.

Delhi recorded 7,897 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while 39 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,235, according to the city health department.

The positivity rate has mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10 per cent-mark for the first time this year.

''In order to meet the increased demand for manpower during the ongoing pandemic, all Delhi government hospitals are directed to engage fourth and fifth year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors. The situation demands for all hands on deck, and we hope to fight this surge soon,'' the order issued by the health department said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also tweeted a copy of the order.

The city government on Saturday issued multiple orders to combat the ongoing spike in cases.

In another decision, the government issued an order regarding oxygen concentrator facility for patients who have been discharged and need post-COVID care.

''During the surge in COVID-19 cases, swiftness of the process is a must. In view of the same, in addition to CDMOs, all medical superintendents and directors of Delhi government hospitals dedicated for COVID, are now authorised to issue oxygen concentrators to discharged COVID patients,'' Jain tweeted, and shared a copy of the order on domiciliary oxygen support for patients.

In another order, the government said to combat rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, and meet the demand of medical personnel, ''the tenure of presently working SRs/JRs (senior and junior residents) will be extended for six months''.

In addition, candidates will be hired for the vacant posts, it said.

In another order, the Delhi government on Saturday said, the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital has now been declared a COVID health centre.

All orders have been issued with immediate effect, a senior official said.

