45 students of Jamshedpur B-school test COVID positive

Altogether 45 students of the XLRI-School of Management in Jamshedpur were on Saturday detected with coronavirus, an official of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district said.

Besides, six students of the M G M Medical College here also tested positive for the virus, the district's Chief Medical Officer Dr Sahir Pall said.

He said that 280 students of the B-school were tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive for 45.

The affected students were quarantined in a hostel block.

Pall said that samples of other students of the medical college are being tested.

