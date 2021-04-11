Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 17,855 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 17,855 - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-04-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 08:43 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17,855 to 2,998,268, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 104 to 78,353.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Robert Koch Institute
- Germany