PM Modi terms 'Tika Utsav' beginning of second big war against Corona

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the 'Tika Utsav', Covid-19 mass vaccination festival, the beginning of the second big war against Corona and emphasised social hygiene along with personal hygiene.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 11:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the 'Tika Utsav', Covid-19 mass vaccination festival, the beginning of the second big war against Corona and emphasised social hygiene along with personal hygiene. In a message on the occasion, the Prime Minister stressed four points with regard to the drive. PM Modi also insisted that the country has to move towards zero vaccine wastage, and said that optimum utilisation of vaccination capacity is a way of increasing India's capacity.

"First, 'Each One- Vaccinate', meaning those who can't go themselves for vaccination, such as illiterate and old people, should be assisted. Second, 'Each One- Treat One'. This involves helping people in getting Corona treatment, who do not have resources or knowledge to get it," PM Modi said. "Third, 'Each One- Save One', meaning I should wear a mask and save myself and others. This should be stressed. Finally, society and people should lead in creating 'micro containment zones'. Family members and community members should create 'micro containment zone', in case of even a single positive case. 'Micro containment zones' are a key component of the fight against Corona in a densely populated country like India," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister further emphasised the need for testing and awareness. He asked that every eligible person should get vaccinated. "This should be the primary effort of both the society and the administration," he said. He also said our success will be determined by awareness about 'micro containment zones', by not moving out of our homes unnecessarily, vaccination of all eligible persons, and how we follow Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and other protocols.

The Prime Minister asked to make targets at the personal, social, and administration level for these four days of 'Tika Utsav' and diligently make effort to achieve them. He expressed the hope that with people's participation. "Awareness and responsible behaviour we will succeed in containing Corona once again," he said. He concluded by reminding the country about "Dawai bhi, kadai bhi".

The vaccination programme started on Sunday on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and will continue till the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

