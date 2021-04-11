Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination drive halted at 178 centres in Uttarakhand

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was halted at 178 vaccination centres in four districts of Uttarakhand on Saturday as stocks of vaccines ran out and were resumed on Sunday after officials went and sourced more doses.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-04-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 12:28 IST
COVID-19 vaccination drive halted at 178 centres in Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was halted at 178 vaccination centres in four districts of Uttarakhand on Saturday as stocks of vaccines ran out and were resumed on Sunday after officials went and sourced more doses. The vaccines stock in four districts of Dehradun, Chamoli, Nainital, and Tehri had exhausted on Saturday due to which the booths suspended the vaccination drive.

State Immunization Officer Dr Kuldeep Singh Martolia told ANI that vaccination work has been affected on Saturday due to a shortage of vaccines. "Today the state has got a stock of 1.38 lakh vaccines, it will be available for two to three days depending on the need of the state, today the vaccine dose is being sent to all the district," said Singh.

The State Immunization Officer said that the state has demanded 10 lakh vaccine doses from the Center out of which five lakh doses have been requested on a priority basis. There are 697 vaccination centres in the state. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash held a meeting with the officials of the state health department and district magistrates (DM) to discuss the COVID-19 situation at the Secretariat.

He said since COVID-19 cases are increasing all over the country, the state will have to be proactive in preventing the spread of the virus and instructed all the District Magistrates to be thoroughly prepared to cope up with the situation. The Chief Secretary instructed the officials to ramp up testing in all the districts and ensure 100 per cent testing in containment zones. He added that adherence to social distancing and COVID-appropriate behaviour in crowded areas including markets, hotels, restaurants should also be ensured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Xinjiang coalmine accident traps 21 - China state media

Twenty-one miners are trapped in a flooded coalmine in northwest Chinas Xinjiang region, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing a local emergency department.A section of the mine filled with water, leading to power outa...

Benin votes for president after week of violent protests

Voting started in Benin on Sunday in a presidential election as some opposition parties called for a boycott following a week of deadly protests against the incumbent Patrice Talon, who is heavily favoured to win a second term. Talon, a mul...

Illegal driftnet use widespread in Indian Ocean, Greenpeace says

Greenpeace has uncovered widespread use of illegal driftnets in the northwest Indian Ocean, which it says are decimating marine life in what is one of the worlds most ecologically vulnerable fishing grounds.During two weeks at sea, the envi...

EC trying to suppress facts by barring entry of politicians in Cooch Behar: Mamata

Describing the incident of firing in Cooch Behar as a genocide, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours as it seeks to suppress f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021