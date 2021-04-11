Over 2.8 lakh Remdesivir injections supplied in 10 days:Guj CM

Amid complaints of the shortage of Remdesivir drug, which is in high demand for COVID-19 treatment, the Gujarat government has distributed over 2.8 lakh such injections in the last ten days, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Sunday.

He told reporters in Patan city in north Gujarat that the state government had supplied 1.80 lakh Remdesivir injections to private pharmacists between April 1 and 10 and also 1.05 lakh vials to the needy patients through government hospitals.

The chief minister announced that the sale of Remdesivir has been resumed by a private pharmaceutical company in Ahmedabad, an official release quoted him as saying.

In all, the state government has placed an order of 3 lakh Remdesivir injections, of which, 50,000 injections are meant for Ahmedabad while 25,000 each will be supplied to Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara, the release said.

The CM said Gujarat has become the first state in the country to manage so many Remdesivir injections for COVID-19 patients.

Rupani also appealed to people not to buy Remdesivir injections out of panic.

The CM, accompanied by his deputy Nitin Patel, was in Patan to review the pandemic situation. He held a meeting with top officials and gave them the necessary instructions.

After the meeting, the CM announced to set up a new 500-bed COVID-19 facility in Patan to accommodate patients, the release said.

The local administration will conduct 5,000 tests daily in Patan for quick identification of coronavirus positive cases, Rupani said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 caseload stood at 3,42,026 and the death toll 4,746 as on Saturday, as per the state health department.

