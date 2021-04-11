Left Menu

Delhi reports highest single-day spike with 10,774 new COVID-19 cases

Fresh COVID-19 cases jumped to an alarming number on Sunday with as many as 10,774 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Fresh COVID-19 cases jumped to an alarming number on Sunday with as many as 10,774 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed on Sunday. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 7,25,197, including 34,341 active cases, 6,79,573 recoveries and 11,283 deaths.

A total of 1,14,288 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 76,954 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 37,334 Rapid antigen tests. The total tests per million in Delhi stands at 8,18,854. Over the last week, the national capital has seen a significant surge in fresh coronavirus cases. As many as 8,521 cases were reported on Friday, followed by 7,897 on Saturday.

Prior to this, the highest single-day spike in the city was 8,593, back on November 11 last year. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointing out the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the national capital and said the government will be left with no option but to impose lockdown if the condition in hospitals worsens.

"The Delhi government is not in favour of lockdown, but we will be left with no options if the situation worsens in hospitals," Kejriwal said at a press conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

