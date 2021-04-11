Haryana registers 3,440 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more fatalities

The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana reached 3,268 on Sunday with 16 more fatalities, while 3,440 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 3,16,881, a health department bulletin said.

While three fatalities were reported from Jind, two deaths each were reported from Panipat, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Karnal, Ambala and one death each from Gurgaon, Hisar and Sirsa districts.

Of the fresh cases, Gurgaon reported 1,084, Faridabad 445 and Karnal 264 infections.

The previous highest single-day spike in cases in Haryana was registered on November 20, 2020, when the state had reported 3,104 cases.

At present, there are 20,981 active cases in the state, while the recovery rate stands at 92.35 per cent.

A total of 2,92,632 people have recovered from the infection so far, the bulletin said.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said states should observe a ''vaccine festival'' between April 11 and 14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries against COVID-19, the Haryana Health Department had set up 1,627 COVID-19 vaccination centres which administered 1,13,917 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries in the state on Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said the Health Department administered 1,13,917 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses on Sunday, taking the total number of jabs given till date to 24,69,233.

He said vaccination centres have been strategically placed in highly-populated areas across the state and even in the rural areas.

