Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh reports 13,685 fresh COVID-19 cases, 72 more deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,05,619 on Monday with 13,685 fresh cases, while 72 more fatalities, highest single-day toll this month, pushed the death toll in the state to 9,224, an official said.At present, there are 81,576 active cases in the state, while 6,14,819 patients have recovered from the infection so far.In the past 24 hours, 13,685 fresh cases were reported while 3,197 patients were discharged.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh reports 13,685 fresh COVID-19 cases, 72 more deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,05,619 on Monday with 13,685 fresh cases, while 72 more fatalities, highest single-day toll this month, pushed the death toll in the state to 9,224, an official said.

At present, there are 81,576 active cases in the state, while 6,14,819 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

''In the past 24 hours, 13,685 fresh cases were reported while 3,197 patients were discharged. The state has reported a total of 9,224 deaths till now,'' Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

Of the fresh cases, a maximum of 3,892 infections were reported from Lucknow, 1,417 from Varanasi, 1,295 from Allahabad and 716 from Kanpur, among others.

The state capital reported 21 deaths, Allahabad 15, Kanpur five and Gorakhpur three, among others.

Prasad said 44,196 patients are in home isolation. On Sunday, more than 1.92 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 and the total samples tested rose to over 3.69 crore.

So far, over 75 lakh beneficiaries have been administered anti-coronavirus vaccine, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Investigation finds Syria likely behind 2018 chlorine attack

An investigation by the global chemical weapons watchdog found reasonable grounds to believe that a Syrian air force military helicopter dropped a chlorine cylinder on a Syrian town in 2018, sickening 12 people, the Organisation for the Pro...

Rajasthan becomes second state after Maharashtra to cross 10 million vaccination mark

Rajasthan has become the second state in the country to administer more than 10 million doses of the vaccine against coronavirus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Monday.Maharashtra was the first state in the country to cross the 10 mil...

India Energy Dashboards Version 2.0 launched by NITI Aayog

The India Energy Dashboards Version 2.0 was launched by Dr Rajiv Kumar Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Dr V K Saraswat Member, NITI Aayog, Shri Amitabh Kant CEO, NITI Aayog and Dr Rakesh Sarwal Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog. Secretaries from ...

IPL 2021: RR win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson on Monday won the toss and opted to field first against Punjab Kings in game four of the Indian Premier League IPL here at the Wankhede Stadium. At the time of the toss, RR skipper Samson said We are go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021