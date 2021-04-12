U'khand 1,334 COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand on Monday reported a big spike of 1,334 COVID-19 cases which took the state's cumulative caseload to 11,01,46, according to a bulletin.

Seven COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 1,767 in the state, the bulletin issued by the COVID-control room said.

Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri and Tehri districts accounted for the maximum new cases, it said. Dehradun district reported 554 cases, Haridwar 408, Nainital 114, Udham Singh Nagar 89, Pauri 70 and Tehri 56, it said. Rudraprayag district reported nine cases, Almora , Chamoli, Champawat and Uttarkashi seven cases each and Pithoragarh and Bageshwar three case each, it said. PTI ALM ANB ANB

