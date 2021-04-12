Left Menu

Delhi logs 11,491 fresh COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

Delhi reported 11,491 new COVID-19 cases and 72 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department of the national capital said on Monday. This is Delhi's highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:02 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 11,491 new COVID-19 cases and 72 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department of the national capital said on Monday. This is Delhi's highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic. The infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 7,36,688 and a total of 11,355 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far. There are 38,095 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

The city's positivity rate stands at 12.44 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.71 per cent. As many 6,87,238 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far with 7,665 recoveries recorded in the last 24-hours.

Over one lakh COVID-19 tests, including around 65,564 RT-PCR tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours in the city. Meanwhile, 14 private hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and St Stephens Hospital, Tis Hazari were declared as full COVID hospitals and were directed by the Delhi government not to admit any non-COVID medical/ surgical patient till further orders on Monday.

In view of the rapidly rising cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am on April 6 till April 30. (ANI)

