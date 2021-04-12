Left Menu

Not able to observe Tika Utsav properly due to 'low and uncertain' vaccine supply:Odisha minister

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-04-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 23:21 IST
Not able to observe Tika Utsav properly due to 'low and uncertain' vaccine supply:Odisha minister

Noting that Odisha has not been able to observe ''Tika Ustav'' properly due to ''low and uncertain'' supply of vaccines, the state government Monday urged the Centre to urgently provide it at least 25 lakh doses of vaccines as an emergency measure.

This was stated by Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das, who wrote the second letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in less than seven days.

''We are unable to observe the tika ustav properly for extremely low and erratic supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the state,'' Das said in the letter to Vardhan.

Like the opening day, tika utsav functioned below capacity in Odisha Monday.

A senior official at the Health and Family Welfare department said that as many as 1.40,061 people were inoculated on Monday at 824 vaccination sites.

Inoculation drive was conducted at over 1400 session sites for health workers, frontline workers, senior citizens and people above 45 years.

On Sunday 900 centres out of this remained closed due to non-availability of the vaccine doses.

On monday though the situation was a little better but the special vaccination drive could take place at 824 centres out of over 1400 of them.

Stating that Odisha has received 48,08,650 doses of vaccines comprising 42,71,870 doses of Covisheild and 3,36,780 Covaxin, the minister had said in the morning that presently there is nil stock in state vaccine stores (SVS), region vaccine store (RDS) and district vaccine store (DVS).

However only 1,59,439 doses of Covishield and 71,000 doses of Covaxin are available in the pipeline across the state.

I would like to inform you that on 3rd April, Odisha held 1476 vaccination sessions and vaccinated 2,71,480 beneficiaries in a single day.

''However, since then due to short and uncertain supply of vaccines from union health ministry, we have been forced to close about half (over 700) of our vaccination centres, Das told Vardhan in the letter.

Das also said that ''You will appreciate that with such low and uncertain supplies of vaccines, it is impossible for us to schedule sessions in advance or mobilize people with confidence.'' Hence, Das said the states daily utilisation has come down to 1 lakh though Odisha has capacity for doing 3 lakh vaccinations daily.

He said, ''It is requested to urgently supply at least 10 days' stock of Covisheild (25 lakh doses) as an emergency measure to enable us to plan sessions and undertake the vaccination programme effectively.'' A senior official of the state health depoartment later in the day said that the state has received 2.71 lakh doses of Covishield Monday.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale asserted that the centre was not discriminating against any state in supply of coronavirus vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's new outreach strategy in Bengal

By Kumar Gaurav With the election campaign in West Bengal for the rest of the four phases in full swing, Bharatiya Janata Party has planned many programmes including rallies and roadshows as part of its reach out to people.Sources said as p...

Punjab Kings beat RR by 4 runs

Sanju Samsons magnificent 119 went in vain as Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in their IPL match here on Monday. Put in to bat, Punjab Kings made 221 for six against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here...

G7 condemns 'threatening' Russian troop build-up near Ukraine

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations, including the United States, Britain and France, have condemned an increase in Russian troop numbers near its border with Ukraine and in the Russian-occupied region of Crimea.These large-scale...

Delhi minister launches ‘missed call number’ service to help people get govt schemes benefits

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday launched missed call number service to connect people to the Delhi Other Backward Class Commission so that they can avail the benefits of various government schemes, a statement sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021