Satin Creditcare Network to bear cost of staff vaccination

Micro lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) on Tuesday said it will bear the cost of vaccination of its employees.

Announcing vaccination drive for all its employees on World Health Day 2021, SCNL said the initiative is aimed to safeguard the well-being of its employees from COVID-19 which has crippled the nation.

The organisation will cover the vaccination cost of two mandated vaccine shots for all the employees as part of its focus on health and wellness, it said in a release.

SCNL has given prime importance to the safety and wellbeing of each of its employees with thoughtful work from home policies, flexi-hour benefit, RT-PCR COVID testing kiosk, COVID mediclaim cover, 15 days paid leave for infected employees, distribution of safety essential kits comprising of safety items like N-95 masks and medical gloves, it said.

HP Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SCNL said: ''The safety and well-being of employees is of paramount importance and we are leaving no stone unturned to protect and sustain the same.

Currently, the vaccine is the most potent shield we have to arrest the deadly spread of this virus and its adverse consequences.'' PTI KPM KPM ANS ANS

