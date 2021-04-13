Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh records highest-ever daily spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases while 85 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,309, a senior official said here.The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,23,582 and the active caseload is 95,980.In the past 24 hours, 18,021 fresh cases were reported while 3,474 people were discharged in this period.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh records highest-ever daily spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases while 85 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,309, a senior official said here.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,23,582 and the active caseload is 95,980.

''In the past 24 hours, 18,021 fresh cases were reported while 3,474 people were discharged in this period. There are 95,980 active cases while 6,18,293 were treated and discharged. The state reported a total of 9,309 deaths till now since the start of the pandemic,'' Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

The state recorded 85 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll this month, according to official figures.

On April 11, the state recorded a daily spike of 15,353 cases.

Over 80 lakh persons have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

On Monday, 2.18 lakh samples were tested and the total number of samples tested so far rose to over 3.71 crore.

Prasad said that 12 new RT-PCR laboratories are being opened in the state to augment testing capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

New flying reptile that lived in China 160 years ago reveals oldest opposed thumb

A team of international researchers has discovered the earliest-known example of an opposed thumb on a new tree-dwelling pterosaur species that lived in China 160 million years ago.Dubbed Monkeydactyl, the small-bodied Darwinopteran pterosa...

Merkel: I am staying out of conservative race to succeed me

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she was keeping out of a debate in her conservative bloc over whether Christian Democrat party chairman Armin Laschet or Bavarian premier Markus Soeder should be the candidate to succeed her.I...

IPS officer Anil Shukla returns to Delhi Police after 6 years in NIA

Senior IPS officer Anil Shukla returned to his parent cadre Delhi Police after successfully completing his tenure of six years in the NIA, during which he led investigations into terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, Pulwama attack and the r...

Simplified treatment for cause of sight loss offers eye-opening savings for hospitals

Simplifying a surgical technique to treat one of the important causes of sight loss around the world could deliver major savings for eye hospitals and help bring the treatment to more patients, according to a new study conducted jointly by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021