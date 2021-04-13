Left Menu

Beds in Jaipur hospitals filling up fast as COVID-19 cases surge

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 17:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, beds across hospitals in Jaipur are filling up fast, according to hospital authorities.

A senior official of the state health department said all private hospitals with 60 or more beds have been asked to reserve 25 percent of them inwards and another 25 percent in ICU for COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, Rajasthan recorded 5,771 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the state's total tally to 3,69,564, while 25 more fatalities, the biggest single-day jump, pushed the death toll to 2,951, according to an official report.

Jaipur district recorded the highest number of fresh cases in the state at 961. It is often the biggest contributor to Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally.

Dr. Ajeet Singh Shekhawat, superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Hospital here, told PTI, ''For the last three days, more than 100 patients are being admitted to the hospital every day. The situation is alarming this time and the beds are filling up fast.'' The hospital has 1,200 beds, including 450 oxygen beds and 200 ICU beds, he said.

''As of now, nearly half of the beds are occupied. Around 330 patients have been admitted in the last three days,'' he said.

Dr. Virendra Singh, president of Rajasthan Hospital, said the beds at the facility are already full.

''The second wave is very alarming and the number of patients is increasing rapidly. In our hospital, beds are full,'' he said.

The health department officer said directions have been issued to all private hospitals having 60 or more beds to reserve 25 percent of them inwards and another 25 percent in ICU for COVID-19 patients.

''Initially, on April 2, private hospitals with 60 or more beds were instructed to reserve 10 percent of beds for COVID-19 patients. But looking at the spread of the infection, another order was issued on April 5 to increase the percentage of reserved beds from 10 to 25 with effect from April 9,'' the officer said.

As of Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan stood at 36,441, according to the official report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

