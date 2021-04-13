White House adviser says J&J pause to have little impact on U.S. vaccination plan

White House adviser says J&J pause to have little impact on U.S. vaccination planReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:27 IST
White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said a recommended pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine will not have a significant impact on the country's vaccination plan and was taken out of "an abundance of caution."
"This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan: Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date," Zients said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson & Johnson
- United States
- Johnson & Johnson's
- Jeff Zients
- White House
ALSO READ
Soccer-Honduras beat United States to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Soccer-Honduras beat United States to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Moderna says shipped 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to United States
Johnson & Johnson to give Africa 400M vaccines
Ireland may add United States, France to hotel quarantine list - newspaper