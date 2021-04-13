MP CM wants social groups to run COVID-19 care centres

As coronavirus cases record an alarming rise in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday urged social organisations to come forward for managing COVID-19 care centres and said the bed capacity is being increased in hospitals to meet the rising demand.

Chouhan also said the state government will audit the use of medical oxygen in a bid to ensure its judicious use in view of the rising demand for the life-saving gas widely uitilised for treating critical COVID-19 patients.

On Remdesivir, he said the state will receive 12,000 vials of the key COVID-19 drug this week.

I appeal to social organisations to come forward for running COVID-19 care centres which offer treatment to patients with mild symptoms for whom home isolation is not possible.

''This is a simple work as it only needs medical kits, Chouhan told reporters after planting a sapling in Smart City Park here.

The CM said the unprecedented pandemic situation being faced by India and the rest of the world needs extraordinary measures, including peoples help.

Chouhan said COVID-19 care centres having over 7,200 beds have been set up in 43 districts.

''Only nine districts are left where care centres are yet to be set up, he said.

The chief minister said he is also talking to the Centre about reserving beds in AIIMS Bhopal for treatment of coronavirus patients.

The number of beds for coronavirus patients is being increased. As on April 9, there were 17,492 beds in government and 13,250 in private hospitals.

''Now we are adding more than 5,700 COVID-19 beds, he said.

The CM informed that the state government has deployed two senior IAS officers for monitoring supply of oxygen whose demand has shot up after a spurt in coronavirus cases.

The oxygen availability on April 8 was 130 metric tonnes (MT), which went up to 267 MT on April 12, he said and added the government would audit the entire process of oxygen supply and its use.

Chouhan said in a bid to ensure uninterrupted supply, the state government has brought tankers carrying oxygen under the category of ambulance, allowing their unhindered movement.

In the past one week, he said, the state has received 36,000 Remdesivir injections and more vials are on the way.

We will receive 2,000 Remdesivir injections today (Tuesday) and 10,000 more on April 16, Chouhan said.

Chouhan urged people to exercise self-restraint and avoid unnecessary travel and movement.

This is the time to show patience. I request villagers to avoid going to nearby urban areas without any valid reason.

''In urban areas, residents' organisations should take decisions to control the movement in their colonies, the chief minister said.

Chouhan said he will launch a new public awareness campaign on coronavirus on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 6,489 coronavirus cases, the biggest spike in a single day, taking its tally to 3,44,634. With this tally, Madhya Pradesh was among the 10 states who accounted for 80.80 per centof the new infections.

